FRSC rewards excellence, assures freer road environment during Yuletide

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recognised and rewarded outstanding staff and stakeholders for their exceptional contributions to road safety in Nigeria.

By Ibironke Ariyo

At the FRSC’s 2024 end of the year award and dinner night on Thursday in Abuja, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, presented merit awards to deserving recipients, praising their hard work and dedication to safer roads.

Mohammed appreciated staff and strategic stakeholders for their sacrifices and commitment to the success of the campaign for safer road environment during the outgoing year.

He, however, stressed the need for sustained sacrifice and devotion to duties.

According to him, I do not have enough words to adequately express my appreciation to the staff for the sacrifices they have made to keep the nation’s highways safer during the year.

“This is in spite of the various challenges that could have hampered the efforts.

“Let me assure everyone that in our commitment to taking FRSC to greater heights, I will personally continue to lead from the front in sacrifice as the servant,” he said.

Mohammed assured staff that payment for the second batch of the transfer allowances for those affected would commence on Monday, Dec. 16.

He, however, enjoined staff not to rest on their oars but to remain focused and committed in all their assignments.

He promised to continue to evolve programmes that could address the health and welfare needs of the staff towards ensuring conducive working and living environments.

The FRSC boss thanked the stakeholders for always standing by the FRSC, stressing that their actions were clear manifestation of road safety being a shared responsibility.

He appealed for sustained collaboration from them, especially as the nation comes to the critical periods of the year when Christmas and new year celebrations always led to increased human and vehicular movement.

Mohammed, however, assured Nigerians of freer road environments during the yuletide, saying FRSC personnel have been motivated by the special presidential attention given to the Corps by President Bola Tinubu in his logistics support for the Corps.

Speaking, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, also commended FRSC staff for their resourcefulness in managing road traffic.

Akume, represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), Dr Maurice Mbaeri congratulated the Corps Marshal for successfully hosting the staff and presenting awards as a mark of appreciation for excellence.

He, however, pledged to support the Corps for its logistics and welfare needs in order to enhance the organisation’s capacity to deliver on its mandates.

The SGF also urged the staff to work harder to make movements during the end of the year smoother and safer to avoid the yearly agony associated with the season.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of merit awards to some deserving staff and stakeholders of the Corps for their exceptional contributions to the ideals of the FRSC in making the roads safer.

Among the recipients were the National President of Road Safety Officers’ Wives Association (ROSOWA), Dr Nafisa Shehu-Mohammed; some Media organisations and transport unions.

Also awarded was a Marshal from FRSC Lekki Unit Command, Lagos State, Mr Sayid Habib, who was commended for his endurance in the face of provocation in a recent encounter with a lady passenger in the command.(NAN)