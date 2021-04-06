FRSC returns N716,800 cash found at crash site

 The Corps (FRSC) has returned N716, 800 found at an auto-crash site at Ozubulu along the  -Owerri Expressway, the family of the deceased.

Mr Bamidele Ayanwale, the Unit Commander Oraifite, handed over the sum on .

He said that the amount was recovered the FRSC officers were on a rescue mission after the accident

Ayanwale said that the money belonging late Mrs Oparaocha was returned her son, Mr Chibueze Oparaocha, after a written undertaking with full identification by the Unit’s intelligence officer.

According him, the FRSC contacted the relatives through the mobile phone of the deceased.

The FRSC boss said that the accident involved a Nissan bus with registration number LSH-517YG and a truck with registration number GGU-83XA.

According to him, seven persons: three males and four females were involved the crash that happened on March 22, at Ozubulu Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra.

He added that the driver and a the bus later died.

The FRSC boss said that the crash occurred due to speeding.

He, however, urged motorists to always be patient driving on the highways in order to avert loss of lives and property.

Chibueze Oparaocha, the son of the deceased, thanked the FRSC for the kindness and honesty.

“I was surprised we got the call to come and collect the money found on my late mother. I did believe that such a gesture can happen in Nigeria of today.

“I thank the FRSC for their efforts and honesty,” he said. (NAN)

