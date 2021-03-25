The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Edo on Thursday in Benin, organised a one-day workshop to reposition corps and condition the minds of its Commanding Officers and Head of Operations against bribery and corruption.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop also to prepare the officials for effective achievements of the corps’ mandate in the state.



The event with the theme: “Repositioning Commanding Officers and Head of Operations for Improved Operatives Performance in Edo” was declared open by Mr Henry Benamaisia, the Edo Sector Commander of the corps.

In his opening remarks, Benamaisia explained that the workshop was significant in ensuring that staff members were well equipped with the necessary knowledge in the fight against bribery and corrupt practices.

He explained that it was necessary for the repositioning of the minds of staff members and improve their performance in order to ensure that the corps’ strategic goals were effectively achieved.



He charged participants at the workshop to be proactive and ensure improved and effective operations and patrols without emasculating the motoring public.

He stressed that the workshop was in furtherance of the management’s zero tolerance for corruption and to prepare the newly-deployed commanders for the tasks ahead in order to improve on their operational capacity.

The sector commander said that the workshop was in line with the crash reduction goal of the Corps for 2021.



He added that this was in order to harness a better output by the corps in Edo

Meanwhile, Mrs Faustina Adeoluwa, one of the resource persons, said that the lecture was aimed at sensitising staff members of the command to shun all forms of corrupt practices.

Adeoluwa, who represented the state Commissioner, ICPC Edo and Delta, in her presentation: “Curbing Corruption on Nigerian Roads” enunciated the effects and consequences of corruption and who was a corrupt officer.



Similarly, Mr Fatai Bakare, Head of Operations, FRSC, Delta, command in his presentation “Enforcement of Critical Offences as a Strategic Tool to Achieving Road Traffic Crash Reduction” emphasised on methods for effective enforcement.

In the same vein, Mr Nazir Mohammed, Head of Operations, Edo command, identified the way forward from where the corps in the state presently was.

Mohammed’s presentation was “Exposition on Expectations in improving Operational Activities in an Operating Environment like Edo”. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

