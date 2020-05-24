FRSC rescues pregnant woman on wheels amidst painful labour

Share the news















The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC disclosed Sunday morning its operatives have rescued a pregnant woman from pains and agony of labour on the road.

FRSC said the move was part of its statutory responsibility of saving lives through prompt rescue services on Nigerian roads.



According to Bisi Kazeem the Corps Public Education Officer, the humanitarian gesture occurred on Saturday in Lagos, when a patrol team belonging to RS 2.110 Airport Unit Command of the Corps at about 2:34 PM sighted the pregnant woman struggling to drive amidst painful labour and rushed her to a nearby hospital in Ajao Estate where she was delivered of a baby girl barely 3 hours later.



The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi while expressing deep appreciation for that prompt intervention and rescue services, applauded the patrol team for such act of compassion and sacrifice which he described as a positive representation of the true mission of the Corps.



He noted that this is one among many of such interventions that the Operatives of the Corps carry out from time to time as they go on patrol.

As such, the Corps Marshal called on members of the public to always endeavour to notify the Federal Road Safety Corps any time they come across people in such distress situations and other emergencies for immediate action. He urged the public to report such to FRSC Call Centre through the toll free line: 122 or to the studio of the National Traffic Radio through the telephone lines:08052998090 and 09067000015.

