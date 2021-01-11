FRSC relocates motor parks, markets in Taraba to reduce auto crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday relocated motor parks and markets at Mile Six on the Jalingo-Yola, highway to other locations.

Ms Celina Williams, the FRSC Sector Commander in Taraba, who led a team of corps operatives to carry out the exercise, explained that the move was to ensure free flow of traffic.

Williams also explained that the relocation was to reduce the number of accidents on the highway, adding it was in line with the corps operational mandate to clear obstructions.