FRSC reduces road traffic crash deaths by 23.1% in nine months

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Road Safety Corps has from January to September 2023 recorded a substantial reduction in the total number of road traffic crashes (RTC), injuries and fatalities as well, having achieved 22% reduction in RTCs, 21.3% decrease in road injuries and 23.1% reduction in road traffic deaths when compared with the same period in 2022.

Bisi Kazeem, Assistant Corps Marshal

Corps Public Education Officer

FRSC Headquarters, Abuja, disclosed this in a statement.

Kazeem said according to FRSC road traffic crash dashboard, within the period under consideration, the Corps recorded a total of 7830 road traffic crashes as against 10039 in the same period in the year 2022, representing 22% decrease.

“In the same vein, from January to September 2023, the Corps also achieved 21.3% reduction in number of people rescued with injuries, having rescued a total of 22580 in 2023 against 28698 injured victims from January to September of the year 2022.

“On the number of people killed, the Corps also recorded significant reduction within the operational period. According to the crash data report, in the first 9 months of the year 2023, the Corps recorded a total of 3730 fatalities as against 4848 in the same period in 2022, representing 23.1% reduction.

“It is expedient to inform the public that the highest achievement was recorded in the third quarter 2023 (July to September). In the 3rd quarter, the Corps reduced RTCs by 37.6% having reduced crashes from 3412 in 2022 to 2130 in 2023. Road traffic Injuries were also reduced from 9258 in 2022 to 5864 in 2023 representing 36.7% reduction while road traffic deaths were also reduced from 1470 in 2022 to 880 in 2023, representing 40% reduction in number of people killed,” he stated.

He stressed that the milestone was achieved due to enhanced visibility on the highways, aggressive public education, broadened and expanded Command structures, injection of more patrol, rescue and recovery vehicles into the operations of the Corps for prompt rescue services and speedy removal of obstructions, among other factors.

He said,”On this note, it is pertinent to state that this significant decrease was achieved due to enhanced visibility on the highways, aggressive public education, broadened and expanded Command structures, injection of more patrol, rescue and recovery vehicles into the operations of the Corps for prompt rescue services and speedy removal of obstructions, and of course, deployment of men and logistics to areas hitherto uncovered.

“The Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu wishes to leverage on this opportunity to inform the public that the present administration of the Corps has unequivocally resolved not to rest on its oars in ensuring steady reduction in crashes, injuries and fatalities on Nigerian roads.”

