FRSC redeploys three Deputy Corps Marshals one Assistant Corps Marshal

Sequel to the decoration of Deputy Corps Marshal Joshua Kayode Fanola, mni, the erstwhile Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Policy, Research and Statistics (PRS) at the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja who was recently appointed to the rank of Deputy Corps Marshal (DCM) on the approval of the FRSC Board under the chairmanship of Mallam Bukhari Bello, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi , MFR, mni , NPoM has approved the redeployment of 3 Deputy Corps Marshals to take charge of 3 strategic departments of the Corps.

According to Bisi Kazeem, fsi, the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, the new Deputy Corps Marshals are: Ojeme I Ewhrudjakpor, fdc, formally of the Department of Operations who has been redeployed to Admin and Human Resources, Deputy Corps Marshal Shehu Zaki, fsi, the erstwhile Head of Admin and Human Resources Department who now moves to Training Department, while Deputy Corps Marshal Joshua Kayode Fanola, mni , takes charge of Operations Department.

In the same vein, Assistant Corps Marshal Kehinde Adeleye formally, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone RS5 Benin is now the new Head of Policy, Research and Statistics Department at the FRSC National Headquarters, Abuja.

According to Kazeem, the Corps Marshal while congratulating the new appointees stated that the new postings were aimed at rejuvenating the Corps and strengthening it for improved service delivery in line with the positive service orientation of Mr President. He therefore charges them to remain focused to the vision of the Corps, saying they must rededicate themselves to the vision of the Corps as reward for hardwork is more work.

He wishes them well in their new positions while stating that the postings must be seen as a call to more dedication to duties and service delivery.