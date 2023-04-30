FRSC recovers stolen trailer from suspected criminal

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Road Safety Corps has recovered yet another suspected stolen vehicle from a driver after towing a broken down vehicle seen obstructing traffic movement on the expressway.

A statement by the Assistant Corps Marshal

Corps Public Education Officer

FRSC Headquarters, Abuja, Bisi Kazeem revealed that “the yellow Mack containerized Trailer with Registration number BEN 477 XC which was later discovered through a very thorough investigation to be a stolen vehicle, was towed on 25th September, 2022 at about 0640hrs, at Babcock University junction, Ilishan inward Benin.”

He said,”Since the introduction of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS), the Federal Road Safety Corps has recorded a huge success in the area of intelligence gathering and sharing, recovery of stolen vehicles, as well as providing security agencies with adequate intelligence for speedy tracking of criminals.

“It is therefore very key to inform the public that in the last 10 years alone, the Federal Road Safety Corps has through the instrumentality of the NVIS platform and other operational tactics, recovered over 385 stolen vehicles in Nigeria.”