FRSC records107 deaths, 160 road crashes in Osun – Official

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun says no fewer than 107 deaths were recorded in 160 road accidents between January and October, 2020 across the state.

The Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) on Monday in Osogbo.

Ibrahim attributed the accidents to dangerous driving and disobedience to the Road Traffic Regulations.

She said that the command had rescued no fewer than 1, 000 persons from various accident scenes involving 231 vehicles in the state within the period.