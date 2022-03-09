FRSC records 756 road accidents in Kaduna

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it recorded 756 road traffic accidents in Kaduna State in 2021.



Mr Hafiz Mohammed, the state FRSC Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that 1,170 vehicles were involved in the accidents.



Mohammed said that 6,145 persons were involved in the road traffic crashes in the period under review out of which 2,680 sustained various degrees of injuries.



He, however, said that in 2020, 742 road traffic accidents were recorded, involving 1,005 vehicles and 5,633 persons.



The sector commander said 2,578 persons sustained injuries in the accidents in 2020.



He said the decrease in road accident in 2020 followed restriction of movement due to COVID-19 outbreak.



Mohammed said the command was committed to enforcing traffic rules and regulations to ensure hitch-free vehicular movements in the state.



“The command is committed to achieving set objectives in line with the 2022 corporate strategic goals of the corps,’’ he said.(NAN)

