FRSC records 535 deaths in Osun, Oyo, Ondo in 2022

By Joshua Oladipo

Mr Uakhemen Ujeamerem, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Commander, Osun Zone, said 535 persons have lost their lives as a result of road traffic crashes in the zone from January to October.

Ujeamerem, the Zonal Commander in Charge of Osun, Oyo and Ondo States, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Osogbo.

The commander however said that the deaths recorded were less than the 651 recorded in 2021 in the three states, an 18 per cent reduction.

He added that 1,357 traffic accidents were recorded between January and October 2022 as against 1,274 accidents in 2021, which represents an increase of seven per cent.

“We had 3, 339 injured victims in 2021 compared to 3, 874 in 2022, indicating an increase of 15 percent of injured victims,” Ujeamerem said.

Meanwhile, the zonal commander said the recent intelligence officers retreat would help the zone to restategise towards curtailing traffic accidents.

Ojeamerem charged the officers to provide intelligence information to achieve zero traffic accidents on highways in the zone.

Earlier, Mr Peter Ameh, the Zonal Intelligence head, said the retreat was to help the officers adopt strategies to curtail operational excesses and ensure that personnel comply with the FRSC mandate.

He said they also fashion out ways to ensure that the roads were safe for the motoring public. (NAN)