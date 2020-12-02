FRSC records 289 road crashes, 75 deaths in Nasarawa

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Nasarawa State Sector Command, says it recorded 75 deaths from 289 road crashes in the state between January and November.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Ahmed Mohammed, said this at the inauguration of its 2020 ‘Ember’ months campaign on Wednesday in Lafia.

Mohammed also said that 585 persons sustained various degrees of injury from the road crashes recorded within the period under review.

He said the development prompted the resolve of the command to redouble its efforts during the ’ember’ months campaign to ensure more lives were saved than lost.

“These figures are not acceptable considering the United Nation Decade of Action on Road Safety and the FRSC Corporate Strategic Goals of reducing Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) by 15 per cent.

“Therefore, I am appealing to all the stakeholders to work round the clock in conjunction with the command to nip this monstrous road traffic crash in the bud during this yuletide,” he said.

Mohammed said ’ember’ months campaign was

aimed at sensitising the motoring public on the dangers of reckless driving especially during the period characterised by increased vehicular movement.

He said the command would also put in place other measures to ensure that the high rate of road traffic crashes recorded in the state was reduced during the yuletide and beyond.

He urged drivers to desist from overspeeding, dangerous overtaking and use of fairly used tyres which could lead to road crashes and untimely death.

Also speaking, Chief Phillip Dada, Nasarawa state Commissioner of Works, Transport and Housing, charged all stakeholders to collaborate towards achieving the theme of the 2020 campaign- “Drive Safe, Stay Safe.”

Represented by Mr Jerry Iya, Chief Vehicle Inspection Officer (VIO) in the state, the commissioner said all stakeholders must be carried along in the task of educating motorists on the need to obey traffic rules and regulations.

“I urge you all to intensify your enlightenment campaign even beyond the ’ember’ months period,” he said.

The commissioner also assured of the state government’s commitment to ensure safety of lives and property through the construction of good road network across the state.

“Also, the construction of Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centres in Lafia has commenced. This is in our effort to ensure that only roadworthy vehicles ply our roads through periodic maintenance of vehicles thereby bringing the rate of accidents to the lowest possible,” he said. (NAN)