FRSC records 2, 656 crashes, 1,076 deaths nationwide in Q3

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it recorded 2,656 road crashes and 1,076 deaths across the country in the third quarter of 2020.

The Corps’ Public Education Officer, (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal, (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the road crashes and deaths occurred between July and September 2020, adding that FRSC had not relented in its efforts at reducing carnages on the highways.

He attributed most of the road crashes and deaths that occurred along various routes in the country within the period to over speeding.

“We recorded 2, 656 road traffic crashes. The number of vehicles involved were 4, 494. Out of this number, 1, 076 persons were killed, 6, 539 people were injured.

“A total of 6, 868 people were rescued alive without injuries. The total number of people Involved is 14, 483.

“Speed accounted for major cause of road crashes during the period, followed by wrongful overtaking, disobedience to traffic rules and worn out, fake and expired tyres.

“Crashes and accidents are preventable if we do the right thing, ” he said.

Kazeem urged the motoring public to cooperate with the Corps saying that it would go a long way in preventing incessant crashes on the roads.

He also appealed to motorists to desist from buying used or fake tyres and opt for good ones in order to save lives and properties.

He said that the corps adopted advocacy, education and enlightenment approaches to sensitise the motoring public.

“This is to ensure that all categories of road users from the schooled to the unschooled are sensitised.

“We have also intensified mass sensitisation campaigns through the establishment of a Radio Station called National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for all round sensitisation of mass categories of road users.

“This is also with the aim of promoting a better road culture and so far so good, this is producing desired result, ” he said.

Kazeem encouraged drivers to obey traffic rules, regulations and cooperate with traffic officers, as it was in their best interests and that of other road users. (NAN)