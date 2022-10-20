FRSC records 194 deaths in 10 months in Niger 

By Aminu Garko

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Niger command says it records 547 road accidents in which 194 persons died from January to date in different parts of the state.

Mr Kumar Tsukwam, the state FRSC Sector Commander said this at the start of the 2022 “ember months” campaign in Minna Old Central Motor Park on Thursday.

Tsukwam said that 1,370 people were injured during the accident in different parts of the state.

He warned motorists against speeding and overloading to stem road accidents.

The sector commander said that the erroneous belief that the “evil in the ember months caused crashes is not true”.

Tsukwam noted that the increase in mobility, activities and movement of people also caused some of the accidents during the period.

“This is because festivities such as Christmas and the New Year celebration is associated with the ember months,” he said.

The sector commander noted that there were also increased activities such as wedding and coronation, mostly shifted towards the end of the year.

“The increase in mobility in addition to bad condition of roads also lead to accidents during the ember months.

“Because of all these, people believe that the ember months are evil and this is not true”, he said.

Tsukwam, urged road users to continue to obey traffic rules and regulations, avoid speeding as well as night travelling to stem road accidents during the months.

“We want to change the attitude of our commercial drivers and ensure that they obey traffic rules, we went to motor parks and checked the blood pressures of drivers.

“When we discovered that drivers were not in good state of health, we referred them to qualified medical practitioners for medical attention”, he said.

The sector commander appealed to motorists to ensure that their vehicles are in proper condition before embarking on journeys.(NAN)

