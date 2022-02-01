FRSC records 14 deaths from 31 crashes in Delta

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it recorded 14 deaths from 31 road traffic accidents in Delta between Dec. 17, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2022.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)on Tuesday in Asaba, that 108 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the accidents.

Abubakar said that within the period under review, 1,422 persons were arrested for various road traffic offenses, and all of them were booked while some were prosecuted.

He attributed the crashes to reckless driving and speed limit violation.

“On Dec. 17, 2021, we commenced ‘Operation Zero Crash Special Patrol’, which ended on Jan. 15, as part of strategies to minimise road traffic crashes during the Yuletide.

“The number of deaths between Dec. 17, 2021 and Jan. 15, 2022 decreased compared to previous years.

“While we recorded more than 30 deaths in 2021, 14 deaths have so far been recorded in 2022,” he said.

The Sector Commander said that though there was a very high level of vehicular movement towards Asaba-Onitsha bridge during the period.

“The corps was able to achieve free flow of traffic because there was collaboration with various security agencies as well as the governments of Delta and Anambra states.

“Also we achieved free flow of traffic because we kept the bridge open. We had four tow trucks, two on both sides, which assisted in removing every obstruction as quickly as possible,” he said.

Abubakar urged motorists to be cautious while on the road to ensure that they arrived safely at their destinations. (NAN)

