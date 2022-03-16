FRSC records 128 road accidents in Zone 1 Command

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), recorded no fewer than 128 road traffic accidents in its Zone 1 Command between January and March.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Zone 1 comprises of Kano, Katsina, Kaduna and Jigawa states.

Mr Abubakar Tata, the Assistant Corps Commander in charge of the zone, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Zaria.

Tata said that 1,126 people were involved in the accidents in which 121 died, while 536 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said: “We just concluded our quarterly routine meeting of the zone in Kano. These figures reflect the road traffic accidents recorded by FRSC in the area from January to March 10.

“If we have these cases in the first quarter, what do you think will happen from now to the end of the year?’’

Tata attributed the accidents to excessive speed, dangerous overtaking, reckless driving and blatant disregard to road traffic regulations by motorists.

He particularly expressed worry over the high rate of accidents on Kaduna-Zaria and Chiromawa routes, which was recently reconstructed.

Tata, however, assured the public that FRSC would embark on aggressive sensitisation to check accidents, and called for concerted efforts to address the challenge. (NAN)

