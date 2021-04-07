FRSC records 108 accidents in Gombe in 3 months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it recorded 108 road accidents in between January and .

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Ishaku Ibrahim, stated this in Lafiyawo, Akko Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the corps during the Easter.

Ibrahim said during the period, 501 persons were involved in the crashes which claimed 33 lives with 298 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

He said speeding accounted for most of the accidents recorded within the period but added that the command was intensifying enforcement of speed limit as well as sensitisation.

“Since 2017, we have embarked on installation of speed limit devices in all commercial vehicles and we have realised that some vehicles have not been complying with the speed limiters.

“That is led to a lot of crashes; we are intensifying enforcement. Any driver of commercial vehicle without speed limit installed will be sanctioned,” he stated.

Ibrahim said the speed limiter was being installed in vehicles in phases in the state, beginning with commercial vehicles and school buses.

He said the command was sensitising motorists to the dangers of speeding in the 11 Local Government of with a simple message – “avoid over speeding.”

“As far as speed is concerned, different routes have their speeds but the speed can go is 100km per hour. (NAN)

