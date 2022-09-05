FRSC receives patrol vehicles in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

Mr Yelwa Dio, Adamawa Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says the command has received new vehicles to enhance its operations in the state.

Dio said in a statement by the command’s Public Enlightenment Officer, Abdulrahaman Tukur on Monday in Yola, that three patrol vehicles and an ambulance were deployed to the state.

“The Adamawa State Command of FRSC received operational vehicles for effective operations on highways and also an ambulance for rescue activities,” he added.

The sector commander appreciated the Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu for approving the deployment of the vehicles, saying it would assist their Ember Months operation.

He appealed to road users to always abide by traffic rules and regulations to reduce road crashes in the state. (NAN)

