FRSC quivers as residents of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina lament underage driving

By Reporters





The menace of underage driving in Nigeria is a significant concern that poses risks to the safety of the underage drivers, passengers, and other road users.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the menace is aggravated by the seeming lack of enforcement of age restrictions for driving.

NAN also reports that other factors causing it included accessibility of vehicles to underage individuals.

Other causes are peer pressure and thrill-seeking behaviour and economic necessity, as some underage individuals may drive for livelihood

The obnoxious trend often leads to Increased risk of accidents, injuries, and fatalities as well as damage to property and infrastructure.

It leads results in emotional trauma and psychological distress for victims and families as well as economic burden on families and the healthcare system

Analysts says it can be combated by strengthening enforcement of age restrictions for driving, implementing mandatory driving education and training programmes.

There is also the need for increased public awareness campaigns on road safety and the engagement of parents, guardians, and communities in promoting road safety.

Many experts also urged the provision it alternative transportation options for underage individuals.

They were also of the view that by by addressing the causes and effects of underage driving, Nigeria can reduce the risks associated with this menace.

This, they said, would promote a safer and more responsible driving culture in Nigeria.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kaduna Sector Command has reiterated its commitment to enforcing the law prohibiting underage driving in Nigeria

The command’s Public Education Officer, Chief Route Commander , Margret Mila, made the commitment in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Mila said that only individuals who were 18 years and above were eligible to drive in by law .

She emphasised that underage driving posed a significant risk to the lives of the drivers and other motorists on the road.

“If caught, underage drivers will be arrested, and their vehicles will be impounded until their parents or guardians are contacted,” Mila said.

She said the command had engaged in public enlightenment programmes to educate the drivers and the public about the dangers of underage driving.

The official said, “Additionally, we will impose fines and penalties on underage drivers and their parents or guardians.”

Mila said the command remainef committed to enforcing the law and ensuring that underage driving wae eradicated in Nigeria.

She said,” Working together with parents, guardians, and the public, the commission aims to reduce the risk of accidents and fatalities on Nigerian roads.”

In Kano State,FRSC has warned the public, especially parents, to desist from allowing their underage children to drive.

The State FRSC Sector Commander, Masa’udu Matazu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

He stated that offenders, including parents, guardians, or fleet owners who permitted minors to drive, would be prosecuted, fined, and may have their vehicles impounded.

According to him, entrusting vehicles to underage drivers endangers their lives and those of other road users.

“It is an unacceptable and illegal act that contributes to preventable road crashes.

“Young drivers lack the necessary skills and judgment to react appropriately in complex driving situations, which leads to more accidents.

“Many road crashes involve underage drivers and have fatal consequences, causing immense human and economic losses.

“Driving below the legally stipulated age is a clear breach of the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR), and offenders will face legal action,” he said.

Matazu further explained that only mature and qualified individuals should handle vehicles.

He added that to tackle the menace, the command had intensified strict enforcement of driving laws.

“The Clcommand conducts regular patrols, surveillance, and special operations to identify and apprehend underage drivers and their sponsors.

“FRSC has engaged transport unions, fleet owners, schools, religious institutions, and communities to raise awareness about the dangers of underage driving,” the official added.

Matazu added that FRSC was working closely with other law enforcement agencies, traditional rulers, and government bodies to strengthen enforcement efforts.

He stated that awareness campaigns would be conducted in schools to educate students and parents on the dangers and legal consequences of underage driving.

Matazu said, “We will enhance licensing regulations by ensuring that driver’s licenses are issued strictly to individuals who meet the legal age and competence requirements.

“The dangerous trend of minors operating articulated lorries and other vehicles is a serious safety concern.

“The Command is fully committed to eliminating it through collaboration with relevant stakeholders.”

He urged the general public to report cases of underage drivers to FRSC through the emergency toll-free number 122 or at the nearest FRSC office.

“Road safety is a collective responsibility. We remain committed to ensuring safer roads by eliminating underage driving and enforcing compliance with traffic laws.*

On his part, Abubakar Hamza, a driver at Malam Kato Bus Stop, urged parents to desist from encouraging their children to drive.

He emphasised that children should reach the legal driving age before being allowed to use vehicles.

Meanwhile, in Katsina State, FRSC has cautioned parents against underage driving that lead to road traffic crashes.

Its Sector Commander, Mr Aliyu Ma’aji, gave the warning through his Public Relations Officer, Shamsudeen Babajo, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said that it was not a show of love or care as some people consider it, adding, “rather it is exposing the children to crashes on the highways.

He said, “By allowing children below 18 years to drive, they are exposing them to the dangers on the highways.

“They can also hit innocent people on the road.”

Ma’aji revealed that some of the implications included the violation of road traffic regulations, like route violation and speeding that most of the times lead to accidents.

The sector commander said,”That is because a child has poor judgement while handling a steering, the situation most atimes lead to accidents.

“According to the law, one is eligible to drive after reaching 18 years for private vehicles.”

He added that a person was qualified to drive a commercial vehicle after reaching 26 years.

Ma’aji revealed,”We normally impound any vehicle being driven by underage children, charge fine and call the parent for public enlightenment before releasing the vehicle.”

He stated that the FRSC was conducting sensitisation in Mosques, Churches, markets, as well as through roadshows.

The core message, Ma’aji said, was the need to obey traffic regulations and discourage underage driving to reduce road traffic accidents.

Ma’aji, therefore, urged parents and other stakeholders to desist from allowing their underage children to drive.

He said that an underage child was not allowed to drive not only a car, but also a motorcycle.

The sector commander added that a minor was only allowed to ride a bicycle by the law. (NAN)