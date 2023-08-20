FRSC plans “operation show readiness” for citizens

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road safety Corps (FRSC) says it will venture into value addition by organising an operation tagged “Show of Readiness” to ensure all citizens are involved in saving lives.

The Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM), Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the decision was based on the review of the 2022 Ember Months performance and the need to break new grounds and upgrade the operating system.

He said that the operation would be given adequate media coverage across the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He, however, said that the value addition would include organising simulation scenarios.

This would be aimed at showcasing a new perspective to the corps operating system on rescue and recovery alertness professionally, he said.

He added that the approach would involve massive sensitisation campaign across the country.

He also added that it would be a prelude to the commencement of the corps’ annual special patrol operations tagged; “Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes.”

He said it was a comprehensive and hybrid approach targeted at ensuring zero crashes and fatalities during the period and beyond.

“To achieve the goals, we have deployed public enlightenment teams to visit motor parks.

” This also includes Churches, Mosques, town hall meetings and use motorcade for awareness where possible.

“That said, it is good to also let you know that from the 2022 review, the corps realised that night travels were always prevalent during this time and negative results have been overwhelming.

“More so, speeding is also known to be responsible for over 60% of crashes, as such, the corps will deploy more operational energy to discourage people from indulging in these deadly road use behaviour, ” he said. (NAN)

