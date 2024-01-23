FRSC partners tricycle owners to reduce road accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, says it is partnering tricycle owners in the state towards reducing road traffic crash fatality and injuries.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relation Officer (PRO), Mr Olayinka Basambo, on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Basambo said that as part of the year 2024 strategies towards reduction of road crashes in Kwara, the sector command decided to partner with commercial motorists.

She said that the sector commander visited the state secretariat of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) in Ilorin during the association’s State Executive Council meeting.

“The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, called on Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Kwara Chapter, to join hands with the Command towards enhancing safety of tricycle riders, passengers and other road users.

“He said that tricycle is one of the means of transportation in the state and the riders were at higher risks of road traffic injuries and deaths, compared to other motor vehicles.

“He therefore said that they need to be cautious and avoid certain unwholesome road traffic practices that can further jeopardise their safety and those of other road users,” the PRO said.

According to the sector commander, these practices include speed, overloading, conveyance of projected materials, meandering from one lane to another.

The sector commander emphasised that adherence to road traffic regulations was a must for all road users.

Responding, the Chairman of TOAN, Alhaji Saliu Gidado, appreciated the sector commander for the visit and promised that the association would continue to adhere to traffic rules and regulation.

Gidado also pledged members cooperation with FRSC towards enhancing road safety in Kwara. (NAN)

By Mujidat Oyewole

