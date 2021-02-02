FRSC, NPF collaborate to check road abuses, insecurity in Imo

The Commissioner of Police in Imo, Mr Nasiru Mohammed has expressed readiness to partner the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state to combat road traffic abuses and security challenges.

Mohammed said this during a visit to FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Roland Onamusi on Monday, in continuation of the new CP’s familiarisation tour to sister agencies.

He said the sector commander would link police into FRSC National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) database to enable police conduct investigations against violators.

Mohammed assured the sector commander that police would assist in ensuring that road traffic crashes were drastically reduced in Imo.

The Police Commissioner said that his leadership would not allow any form of criminality in the state, adding that the era of criminals operating freely in the state was over.

He commended the two agencies for the existing cordial relationship between them and called for a sustained synergy.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Roland Onamusi, said FRSC had braced up its operational activities in Imo to ensure that road traffic changes were checkmated.

He said the corps had introduced NVIS aimed at ensuring that vehicles on the highway were numbered.

“The job of FRSC in Imo is to ensure that the road is safe for the motoring public and to reduce Road Traffic Crashes.

“We are calling for stronger partnership with the police and other sister agencies in Imo; the visit of the CP is very significant.

“This shows that he is ready to work, I welcome you to Imo,” he said.

Onamusi advised the CP to write official letter to FRSC headquarters and request for police to be linked to NVIS database. (NAN)