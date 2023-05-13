FRSC not seeking Sharia law to punish traffic offenders – Official

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has dissociated itself from an opinion published on different news platforms that it is seeking the introduction of Sharia Law to punish traffic offenders.

The opinion was credited to the FRSC Sector Commander in Bauchi State, Mr Yusuf Abdullahi.

He was quoted as saying that the introduction of Sharia Law would curtail bad behaviour by motorists as most crashes were due to their negative attitudes.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem stated in Abuja on Saturday, however, that the opinion was baseless, unfounded and did not reflect the position of the FRSC.

“The public is humbly called upon to disregard the entire content of the opinion as published.

“This is because it is baseless, unfounded and does not apply in FRSC’s operations and service to the Nigerian people,’’ he stated.

Kazeem added that the Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu had recalled the Bauchi State Sector Commander to the National Headquarters, Abuja for necessary administrative action.

He stated also that by the statement, the sector commander had breached FRSC’s regulations and its Standard Operating Procedures.

“Without any reservation, it is important to inform the general public that the FRSC is a government agency with statutory responsibilities for road safety administration.

“It is also sensitive to the country’s multi-religious as well as heterogeneous ethnic composition.

“It is important to state that the Corps is neither a religious nor sectional organisation, but a Federal Government agency established with a mandate guided by the provisions of an establishment Act.

“The FRSC is not guided by Sharia, Mosaic or customary law that contradicts the provisions of its establishment Act, or the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ Kazeem stressed. (NAN)