FRSC not recruiting – Spokesperson

June 24, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned job seekers against fraudsters posing as its agents.

This is contained in a statement by Corps Public Officer, Bisi Kazeem on Thursday .

Kazeem said the clarification became following desperate efforts by fraudsters to defraud unsuspecting job seekers.

He said the attention of the FRSC had been drawn to an publication misinforming the public about the release of a shortlisted names for .

“This is to let the public know that the corps is presently recruiting neither is there any shortlisted candidates list published on any whatsoever.

“Our processes have always been transparent, credible and made public through adequate placements of advertorials and notifications on all available media platforms.

“This includes our website: www.frsc.gov.ng, our social media handles and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM,’’ he said.

Kazeem advised members of the public “to desist from any form of engagement the purveyors of misinformation and outright disinformation as the corps will be liable should anyone fall victim’’. (NAN)

