FRSC not recruiting, spokesman alerts job seekers

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it is not recruiting and has cautioned potential job seekers against falling into the hands of scammers.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that the clarification became necessary following desperate efforts by alleged fraudsters to scam unsuspecting job seekers or their sponsors.

According to him, the attention of the FRSC has been drawn to a publication by online platforms misinforming the public about an ongoing recruitment of personnel into the services of the Corps.

“This medium is to let the public know that the Corps is presently not recruiting, neither is there any ongoing arrangement to that effect, ” he said.

Kazeem quoted the Acting Corps Marshal, FRSC Dauda Biu, as admonishing applicants and the general public to disregard the fake and misleading publications.

Biu said that the Corps operated an open system when it came to recruiting new personnel into the service.

He stated that recruitment processes in the Corps had always been transparent, credible and made public through adequate placements of advertorials and notifications.

This, he said, would be made on all available media platforms including the FRSC website; www.frsc.gov.ng, social media handles, and the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM.

“The public is by this warned to desist from any form of engagement with the purveyors of that misinformation and outright disinformation as the Corps will not be liable should anyone fall victim,” he said. (NAN)

