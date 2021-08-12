FRSC not a generating revenue agency – official

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said that the agency remains a safety corps and not a revenue generating agency.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem said this in an interview on Thursday in Abuja.

Kazeem said that it had become neccessary for the Corps to serve this as a warning to those circulating fake news on the prices of number plates and driver’s license.

It was gathered that there had been a report circulating that FRSC had increased the price of number plates and driver’s license tagging it as a revenue generating agency.

The reports which stated that registration of New Blue Plate is now 55, 000, registration of New Red Plate 65,000, Registration of New Articulated Plate 100,000

Change of Ownership with New BLUE Plate Number 70,000, change of Ownership with New RED Plate Number 80, 000, Change of Ownership with New Articulated Plate Number 115,000.

Transfer of existing Plate Number from One Vehicle to Another 35,000. Replacement of Loss Plate Number 36,000

Fresh issuance of Drivers license 38,000 for five years, 33,000 three years, Renewal 22, 500 for five years and 18,000 for three years.

Kazeem said that the noble mandate of the FRSC was to make the nation’s highway safe for motorists and other road users across the country.

According to him, Federal Road Safety Commission was not set up as a revenue generation agency but to ensure the protection of lives and property on the road.

He said that the news circulating round that FRSC had increased the prices of number plates and driver’s license was not true.

He said “The Price increase is from Joint Tax Board (JTB) and not from FRSC. However, the approved price for articulated vehicle number plate is 30,000.

“Motor vehicle driver’s license price for three year is 10,000 while 15,000 is for five years. Standard private and commercial vehicle number place is 18,750 respectively.

“Implementation of the revised rates for vehicles number plates and driver’s license in Nigeria commences on Aug. 1 according to Joint Task Board, ” he said.

Kazeem solicited the support and cooperation of Journalists especially in publicising the activities of the corps saying that the media needed to verify before reporting.

He urged members of the public to note that only the Joint Tax Board (JTB) has the statutory powers to review the prices of the items in question adding that it was the Board that approved the price reviewed.

He further appealed to the motoring public to continue to ensure their vehicles were properly registered as it enhances the security of the vehicles.

Reports shows that the last review on the prices of number plates and driver’s license was done in 2011.

