FRSC, NGO seek urgent solutions to sexual violenec

Mr Segun Ogungbemide, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),Lagos State Command, says sexual violence has become an epidemic that deserves urgent solutions.

Ogungbemide made the disclosure in Lagos on Friday at a Capacity Building progrannedorganised by the command for stakeholders in transportation sectors.

According to him, sexual violence and harassment have become the topic of the day that deserves urgent attention before it gets out of hand.

“We are appealing to all parents because the issue involves both genders, to desist from using their positions and wealth to harass the opposite sex.

“At the same time, I wonder what the person will be thinking of in the prison after killing her husband or vice versa.

“Many inmates who are in the prison for sexual violence always regret their actions immediately after the incidents.

“That’s why we are sensitising the public and the stakeholders to prevent cases of sexual violence and harassment,” he said.

Dr Josephine Chukwuma, the Executive Director of Project Alert, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), said that sexual violence and harassment have become epidemic that required solutions at various homes.

Chukwuma, who was the Guest Speaker at the programme, noted that sexual harassment might come in form of verbal or physical.

She appealed to parents to have a good relationship with one another to prevent such violence at home.

“Sexual harassment can come in form of verbal or physical, we have to think about our reputations before engaging in such act.

“No man should get himself involved in sexual harassment because it is very difficult to get out of it.

“Let’s check how we are relating with other gender; parents must have good relationship with their children, talk to them about sex and its implications to educate them in the early stages of their lives.

According to her, culture and traditions, male child preference, female genital mutilations and economic strangulations are some of the ways that cause sexual harassment and violence.

Mrs Adebola Billy, Superintendent of Police (SP) from the Area ‘G’ Police Station, in her remarks, advised couples, parents and intending couples to have mutual understanding in their relationship.

Billy identified lack of understanding and genuine love among couples as major factors causing violence in various homes.

“Love of money and material things of the world also contribute to violence in the family.

“Couples have to be satisfied with whatever they have and the position they find themselves, rather than involve in sexual act that is incriminating,” she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...