FRSC, NEMA collaborate to tackle traffic grid lock on Rivers roads

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) have formed a synergy to tackle traffic gridlock on Port Harcourt roads.

The South-South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Ejike Udeinya, while on a traffic decongestion exercise on Sunday in Port Harcourt, told newsmen that the collaboration was designed to ensure safety on the roads.

He stated that the two agencies had to collaborate to tackle heavy traffic grid lock experienced during the yuletide due to pressure on the roads by motorists.

‘’ We are doing this to decongest the roads in the festive season, this shows the strength of partnership among sister agencies because we are all pursuing the same goal in our official functions,’’ he added.

Udeinya noted that the need for the synergy was also to render assistance to each other in cases of emergency in course of our duties.

The NEMA South-South Coordinator stressed that the exercise had made it possible to clear some congested areas on the roads to ease traffic.

In his remarks, The Rivers Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Etuk Imoh, said there was a need for the collaboration because it helped so much in ensuring success on road decongestion.

He said that they also used the opportunity to caution motorists against driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Sector Commander advised drivers not to overload their vehicles during the yuletide to ensure safety on the roads.

Imoh called on drivers to drive with valid driving licence to avoid embarrassment on the roads.

He urged motorists to obey traffic regulations at all times, to ensure orderliness and sanity on the roads.

The Rivers FRSC boss noted that the Corps had always been collaborating with other sister organizations in the road safety business.

‘’ Safety on roads is a collective business, everybody should be involved to ensure that there is total safety on our roads,’’ he added.

Imoh called on motorists not to drive with worn out tyres, to ensure safety of lives and property on the roads. (NAN)