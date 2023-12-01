FRSC, NDLEA take war against illicit drugs to tertiary institutions in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has taken the war against the usage of illicit drugs and excessive consumption of alcohol to tertiary institutions in Ogun.



Speaking to students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, on Friday, Mr Anthony Uga, the FRSC sector commander, Ogun, declared that it was pertinent to fight illicit drugs and excessive consumption of alcohol by students of higher institutions.

Addressing the students at the institution’s premises, Uga stated that the rate of youths involved in illicit drugs and excessive consumption of alcohol was alarming, hence the need for adequate sensitisation.



Uga, who noted that the war was in collaboration with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said youths remained the hope of the nation, and stressed the need to inculcate morals in them.



“I want you to be great, among you we have the future president of the Republic, we have great men, It is your attitude and resilience that will make you get to the top.

“You can bring back the prosperity of this nation; the prosperity of a nation belongs to the youth. The moment you lose it to illicit drugs, the country is in danger,” he said.

Mrs Oluseyi Morakinyo, representative of NDLEA, urged the students to stay away from drugs, adding that it could derail them from their goals.



Morakinyo warned that drug abuse caused chronic brain disorder as she spoke on the topic: “The Youth as a Positive Force in Reducing Drug Abuse in the Community.”

She said illicit drugs had caused increased unemployment rate, poverty, loss of appetite, poor hygiene, stigmatisation, suicide tendencies, lower life expectancy, death and accidents.

“I want you students to stay away from drugs, it will derail you from future goals and objectives, drug abuse causes chronic brain disorder,” she said.

In his remarks, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, Rector of the Institution, appreciated the state government, FRSC and NDLEA for considering the institution for a very sensitive issue that had to do with life.

Odedeji added that most of the youth indulged in drug abuse, which the institution had seen evidence of in various activities.

“I want to let you know that I appreciate that you considered this institution for this programme. We will continue to sensitise our students to desist from illicit drugs and excessive consumption of alcohol,” he said. (NAN)

By Abiodun Lawal

