FRSC, NDLEA partner to curb drugged driving

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has partnered with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other stakeholders in a campaign against illicit drug use by motorists across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FRSC is also collaborating with the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) to ensure that all motor parks across the country maintain cleanliness.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, made the announcement on Thursday while leading heads of various government agencies and the President of the Court of Appeal on a sensitisation campaign.

The campaign took place at the Jabi Central Motor Park in Abuja, aiming to raise awareness on road safety and the dangers of illicit drug use among motorists.

Mohammed stated that these efforts were critical to achieving the success of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Programmes on safety and environmental cleanliness.

He expressed concern over the illegal trade and consumption of illicit drugs at motor parks across the country and emphasised that the FRSC would continue to withdraw the licenses of motorists caught consuming alcoholic beverages or illicit drugs.

“The intake of illicit drugs endangers not only the drivers’ lives but also the lives of those around them.

“We will not rest until we ensure that our roads are safe for everyone,” he said.

He added that this year, the FRSC would place greater emphasis on strict enforcement and prosecution of traffic offenders for effective traffic management.

Speaking at the event, NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, who was represented by NDLEA FCT Commander, Mr Kabir Tsakuwa, urged commercial drivers to refrain from taking illicit drugs, calling it hazardous to their health.

Marwa stressed that the NDLEA was committed to making Nigeria free of illicit drugs and highlighted that Jabi Park had been a long-standing partner in ensuring the park was free from drug sales and consumption.

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, President of the Court of Appeal, expressed concern about the many lives lost to road accidents, especially young Nigerians, due to illicit drug use by commercial drivers.

She appealed to transport union leaders across the country to join the campaign against alcohol and drug consumption at motor parks to bring order to the roads.

NESREA Director General, Dr Innocent Barikor, emphasised the importance of keeping motor parks clean and avoiding littering, which could damage vehicles and lead to accidents.

In response, one of the leaders of the Jabi Central Motor Park, Mr Gabriel Okeh, thanked FRSC, NDLEA, NESREA, and other agencies including NGOs, for bringing the campaign to the park.

He pledged the park’s support for government efforts to sanitise the environment and make roads safer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FRSC Corps Marshal, President of the Court of Appeal, and other stakeholders inspected kiosks and shops within the motor park.

They encouraged the vendors to halt illegal commercial activities, including the sale of illicit drugs, in the interest of saving lives. (NAN)