FRSC nabs suspected human trafficker, rescues five girls in Anambra

April 28, 2021



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Anambra on Tuesday evening arrested a  suspected human trafficker and rescued five suspected victims

The corps’s Head of Operations the state, Mr Anthony Ogbodo, told newsmen Awka on Wednesday that the suspect, a 36-year-old , was arrested on Onitsha-Awka Expressway.

According to him, the suspect was arrested an FRSC patrol team led Mr Ugochukwu Ogbonna.

Ogbodo said that the team made the arrest when it stopped a black Nissan Primera,  with registration number BEN468HP, for seat belt violation.

“Our patrol team earlier set out to the for seat belt violation; on close inspection, it noticed five girls inside the vehicle; this raised its suspicion.

“The vehicle was impounded and taken to the commission’s office.

“We interviewed the claimed he was the girls to work as helps and farmers their family farmland Benin.

“The victims, said they were from Vande Ikya in Benue,  told us they were going to Benin to sell pepper soup and beer in a beer parlor,” he said.

Ogbodo said that the case was  reported to FRSC  headquarters which directed the state sector command  to alert the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in Anambra for further .

While receiving the impounded vehicle, the suspect and the victims, Mrs Judith-Chukwu Ibadin, the Commander of NAPTIP in Anambra, said the agency begin into the case without delay.

“The suspect and victims are going to be in our custody pending when we conclude .

“I am sure there may be suspects because this is a syndicate.

“We are going to interview both the victims and the suspect.

“If there are more, we make further arrests.  They will be prosecuted and if  found guilty, the court will pronounce judgment, “she said.(NAN)

