The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has proposed the redesigning of spy number plates and stoppage of covered number plates as part of efforts to curb criminality in the country.

Oyeyemi said this during the courtesy visit of the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to the headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal noted that it was against the country’s traffic rules and regulations to have number plates covered, adding that spy numbers were used to commit crimes.

He said spy number plates needed to be redesigned as they were used to commit crimes and should not be on private vehicles.

According to him, the law does not allow covering of number plates; spy number plates are majorly used in committing crimes.

“We need collaboration with the Police in this regards to curb the abuse of spy number plates.

“I will like to commend the Police for their support so far in the safety of our men. You will recall that some of our men were abducted last year on their way for training.

“It may interest you to know that with the help of the Police, the 12 kidnappers that abducted them have been arrested.

“This is highly commendable as we need more support from the Police to help in curbing criminality to the barest minimum,” he said.

Responding, Baba noted that the abuse of spy plate number was a major concern to the police as well.

Baba, therefore, assured collaboration and cooperation with the corps for the safety of Nigeria citizens.

He also promised to check the abuse of spy and covered number plates for effective security network across the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

