FRSC moves to curb fake driving schools nationwide

The Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to curb the proliferation of fake driving schools nationwide.

By Ibironke Ariyo

Mohammed made the commitment during the 2025 national workshop for driving school proprietors and instructors on Monday in Abuja.

The Corps Marshal said that the move is part of the efforts to improve road safety and reduce crashes, emphasizing that human errors remain the leading cause of road traffic accidents.

He, however, noted that proper drivers’ education through accredited institutors was essential in minimising such errors and improving safety on the highways.

“We have been on this for a long time. You cannot completely eliminate fake driving schools, but with efforts such as this, we will reduce crashes to the barest minimum.

“Our focus is to identify and support genuine driving schools that have the capacity to transform driver’s behavior and reduce road crashes,’’ he said.

Mohammed stressed, the importance of the safe systems accord initiative, which acknowledges the inevitability of human error and promote systems designed to accommodate such lapses without fatal consequences.

According to him, driving schools serve as the first line of defense in preparing drivers to operate vehicles safely and repeated training remains a key strategy.

“If we continue to train drivers and retrain them properly, we will build a generation of motorists who are alert, skilled and capable of managing risk,” he said.

The Corps Marshal revealed that the engagement with school operators was part of a nationwide campaign targeted at key metropolis such as Lagos, Oshogbo and Kano.

He said that after these sessions, the FRSC would consolidate feedback and best practices to develop a framework that ensures consistent quality in driver education and a significant drop in crash statistics.

Mohammed expressed confidence that the series of engagements would foster a robust community of stakeholders committed to upholding safety standards and restoring integrity to driver’s training in Nigeria.

“We hope that from these discussions, a strong community will emerge to support our mission of safer roads,’’ he said.

The FCT Minster, Mr Nyesom Wike called for the institutionalisation of standardised training for drivers and riders across Nigeria.

Wike, represented by the mandate secretary of the FCT Transportation Secretariat, Dr Elechi Chinedum, emphasised the importance of reducing road traffic crashes and supporting national development.

The FCT Minster, however, commended the FRSC for its sustained efforts in promoting highway safety.

This, he said was through initiatives such as the DSSP, which provided guidelines and regulatory oversight for the operations of driving schools nationwide.

He described the theme of the workshop, “Entrenching Highway Safety in Nigeria through Standardised Drivers and Riders Training,” as timely, given the crucial role transportation plays in national development and economic growth.

“It is my distinct honour to commend the FRSC for its commitment to promoting highway safety, especially through the DSSP which regulates driving school operations.

“Transportation is the lifeblood of economic and social activities, yet thousands of Nigerians lose their lives or suffer injuries due to poor training of the drivers.

“Effective training and continuous capacity development for instructors are crucial to producing safe, skilled and responsible road users,” he said.

Wike, however, stressed that standardisation in education of drivers would not only reduce crashes, but unlock economic opportunities and protect lives.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)