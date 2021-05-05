FRSC mobile court convicts 31 persons in Edo

May 5, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 A mobile court constituted the Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Wednesday convicted about 31 for various road traffic offences in Benin.

The of Nigeria () reports that 33 were arrested the FRSC for violating various road safety rules, out of which 31 were convicted and the remaining two discharged.

also reports prevalent offences committed the convicts were: Speed Limit Device Violation (SLDV), Drivers Licence Violation (DLV) and Seat belt Violation (SUV).

Others were: Overloading (OVL), Vehicle License Violation (VLV), Fire Extinguisher Violation (FEV) and Light Sign Violation (LSV).

further reports mobile court presided over by Magistrate Mutairu Oare.()

Tags: , , , , ,