A mobile court constituted by the Edo Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Wednesday convicted about 31 persons for various road traffic offences in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 33 persons were arrested by the FRSC for violating various road safety rules, out of which 31 persons were convicted and the remaining two discharged.

NAN also reports that the prevalent offences committed by the convicts were: Speed Limit Device Violation (SLDV), Drivers Licence Violation (DLV) and Seat belt Violation (SUV).

Others were: Overloading (OVL), Vehicle License Violation (VLV), Fire Extinguisher Violation (FEV) and Light Sign Violation (LSV).

NAN further reports that the mobile court was presided over by Magistrate Mutairu Oare.(NAN)

