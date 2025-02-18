FRSC marks 37th anniversary, reaffirms commitment to road safety

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing road crashes and promoting road safety awareness in Nigeria, as it marked its 37th anniversary.

In his address during the anniversary celebration on Tuesday in Abuja, FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed commended the founding fathers of the FRSC for their vision and dedication to creating a safer and more responsible road culture in Nigeria.

Mohammed said that the Corps had made significant progress in reducing road crashes and promoting road safety awareness over the past 37 years.

He attributed the success to sustained efforts in enforcing traffic laws, conducting public enlightenment campaigns, and collaborating with stakeholders.

According to him, I am honoured to welcome you today to commemorate the 37th anniversary of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“Today marks a significant milestone in the history of our organization, and I am proud to reflect on our achievements and look forward to the future.

“The FRSC’s anniversary celebrations are taking place across all its formations and the national headquarters in Abuja, with various activities planned to mark the occasion.

“Over the years, the Corps has undergone significant transformations, expanding from 16 Sector Commands to 37, and from 5 Zonal Commands to 12.

“This growth is a testament to FRSC’s commitment to its mission, “he said.

The Corps Marshal, however, highlighted the FRSC’s efforts in educating the public on the importance of road safety, which had yielded positive results.

Mohammed, however added that statistics recorded by the Corps showed a significant decrease in road crashes over the years.

“In the past 37 years, the FRSC has made significant strides in reducing road crashes and promoting road safety awareness.

“We have worked tirelessly to educate the public on the importance of road safety, and our efforts have yielded positive results.

“Our statistics show that road crashes have decreased significantly over the years, and we attribute this success to our sustained efforts in enforcing traffic laws, conducting public enlightenment campaigns, and collaborating with stakeholders.

“However, we are not complacent, and we recognize that there is still much work to be done.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to address the challenges facing our roads, including reckless driving, overloading, and poor road conditions,”he said. (NAN)