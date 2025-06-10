FRSC lauds FMC Abuja for taking action against alleged negligent staff members

The Federal Road Safety Corps,(FRSC), has commended the management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi, Abuja for taking decisive action against staff alleged to have neglected

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps,(FRSC), has commended the management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi, Abuja for taking decisive action against staff alleged to have neglected an accident victim.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the victim had been rescued from a crash scene within the nation’s capital by a good Samaritan and was taken to FMC Abuja for proper treatment.

Mohammed emphasised the imperatives of timely and adequate medical attention in reducing mortality rates and improving outcomes for crash victims.

He called on all healthcare providers to adopt a more proactive approach in responding to emergencies and saving lives of rescued crash victims.

He also condemned the several rejection of crash victims from FRSC operatives by hospitals.

He revealed that the National Road Traffic Regulations (2024) specifically frowns at hospitals rejecting crash victims.

This, he said was with detailed provision of adequate punishment for negligence, or any form of misconduct that compromised established regulations on handling of crash victims.

“We urge healthcare providers to prioritise welfare of crash victims and uphold the highest standards of professionalism to save their lives,”he maintained.

The FRSC boss reiterated the Corps’ commitment to collaborate with healthcare providers and other stakeholders to enhance road safety and save lives.

“By working together, we can reduce incidences of crashes fatalities to the barest minimum, and improve response to emergencies,”he added.

The corps marshal commended the good Nigerian who single handedly carried out the rescue of the victim.

Mohammed called on citizens to emulate the sense of patriotism by joining hands in promoting a culture of safety, discipline, and professionalism to make a difference and save more lives.

NAN reports that the FMC management said eight of its staff members—including four doctors, two nurses, and two attendants—are currently under investigation for alleged professional negligence.

The hospital management told newsmen that any staff member found guilty of dereliction of duty would be held accountable.

The hospital’s Head of Clinical Services, Bioku Muftau, confirmed that the accident victims allegedly abandoned by hospital personnel—featured in a viral video circulating on social media—have been treated and discharged.

Muftau said the patient with a head injury, who appeared in the video and drew widespread public concern, was stabilised and discharged the same day he arrived at the facility.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)