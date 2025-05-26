 FRSC laments Obajana crash, vows tougher action on speeding

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash that occurred on Sunday along the Obajana-Lokoja expressway,

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Malam Shehu Mohammed, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash that occurred on Sunday along the Obajana-Lokoja expressway, which claimed 19 lives, including five children.

In a statement by the FRSC’s spokesman, Olusegun Ogungbemide on Monday in Abuja, Mohammed described the crash as avoidable and urged Nigerians to rise against dangerous and reckless driving.

The FRSC boss called on commuters to take responsibility for their safety by speaking out and resisting any form of recklessness while in transit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accident, which occurred at about 6:10 pm in Gadabiu, along Obajana-Lokoja expressway involved a Sino Truck and a Toyota Hiace Bus.

NAN reports that the vehicles were conveying 27 passengers which comprised 22 adults and five children.

Mohammed, however, lamented that the avoidable crash was caused by speed violation and wrongful overtaking.

“The 19 victims, including 14 adults and five children, were burnt beyond recognition, while eight others sustained injuries and were rushed to Fisayo Hospital in Obajana for medical treatment.

“The deceased were buried at the Obajana Central Mosque in line with Islamic rites,” he said.

Mohammed stressed that commuters’ participation in the FRSC’s efforts last year contributed to a 10 per cent reduction in road crashes, highlighting the need for continued public support.

The Corps Marshal directed all Sector Commanders to intensify public education campaigns and enforce the compulsory installation of speed limiting devices in commercial vehicles.

This, he maintained, would help in curbing speed-related incidents across the country on the highways.

“The Corps will no longer tolerate reckless driving. We will take drastic action against any violator,” he warned.

The FRSC boss also announced the deployment of enhanced enforcement strategies, including increased patrols and surveillance on high-risk routes, in collaboration with stakeholders.

He reiterated that road safety was a collective responsibility and urged all road users to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)