FRSC laments loss of 27 vehicles to #EndSARS protest

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said in Lagos on Friday that the agency lost about 27 patrol vehicles to the October #EndSARS protest..

Oyeyemi made the disclosure when he visited the FRSC Lagos State Command to assess the extent of damage done to its properties by hoodlums pretending to be protesters.

“We witnessed the highest level of vandalism in Lagos State around Oko-Afo, Lekki and at our Ojodu Berger Headquarters.

“It is colossal, I counted it myself 13 vehicles were burnt and three were vandalised in Lagos alone. I think we lost about 27 patrol vehicles nationwide,’’ he said.

According to him, the unfortunate incident has crippled the patrol activities in some areas especially in places like Lagos, Edo, Delta, Imo, Osun, Enugu, Adamawa and Anambra states where some offices were burnt.

The FRSC boss said that issuance of drivers’ licences had been put on hold in some states as a result of the vandalism of the offices.

“We need to look for vehicles to begin skeletal services, especially in Lagos State. We can’t fold our arms because Lagos State accounts for about 33 per cent vehicular density in the country and we are moving towards the end of the year.

“Ember months is a critical period and that’s why Lagos State is the first point of my visit. We will rise and ensure our responsibilities are fulfilled,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi added that FRSC personnel were returning to their duty posts in droves after the protest, but that the officers were still facing challenges of hostilities by road users.

“To put a patrol vehicle on the road now will cost about N24 million. It is costly, but I have forwarded my reports to the Secretary to the Federal Government and he has promised to act on them.

“I enjoin Nigerians to be modest when they are doing things; the level of damage is too much; the money meant for other activities will now be diverted in repairing some of this burnt offices,’’ Oyeyemi lamented. (NAN)