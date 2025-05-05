FRSC Lagos zonal officer urges inclusivity, discipline

Corps Commander, Mrs Ann Oladayo-Odeleye, the acting Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone B covering Lagos and Ogun state, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Corps Commander, Mrs Ann Oladayo-Odeleye, the acting Zonal Commanding Officer, Zone B covering Lagos and Ogun state, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has pledged inclusivity, discipline and innovation in the zone.



Oladayo-Odeleye, the first female zonal commanding officer, Lagos/Ogun state, made the pledge in an interview with newsmen after her first parade with the FRSC officers on Monday in Lagos.

She said there was no gender in uniform job.



“Everyone is the same, my focus is for everybody to come on board, work together to achieve our aim as stipulated by the Corps Marshal.

“We have already started deploying modern technology, it is not a new thing, but we are hoping to deploy more. Our men on the road wear body cameras, that is technology, we capture events real-time as they occur.



“Even in our offices, we do a lot of things with technology, we have a dashboard and monitors in our headquarters that monitors everything, so if there is a crash anywhere, we can see it and deploy men to that area.

“Deployment of technology is part of our strategy programme for 2025 as stated by the Corps Marshal,” she said.

She added that as the acting zonal commanding officer for Zone B covering Lagos and Ogun state, she intend to build on existing infrastructure and what had been in existence.

She urged FRSC officers to be disciplined, adding that for a discipline team, it would translate in their job place, their operations.

“I will not change anything, but build and improve on it most especially in the areas of reducing traffic crashes on our roads, deploying more men, deploying technology and responding rapidly to crashes.

“On our response time to crashes, we have to work on that, have good team work with our men, stakeholders, synergizing with them to achieve the aim.

“ To my officers, as I said at the parade, we should work as a team, I appeal to you to make sure that Lagos feel the impact of the first females zonal commanding officer.

“ It is a team work, going to be inclusive and will not be gender biased, everybody will be carried along, both sister agencies, both the Lagos and Ogun government because the zone comprises of both state,” she said.

She also urged motorists to be compliant and obey rules and regulations because it would no longer be business as usual.

“We want to make sure that no lives are lost on our roads. They should get the high way codes, traffic rules and read them because we are going to comply fully with the regulations.

“Their vehicles must be properly put in place, no use of phone while driving, no overload of vehicles, don’t drink and drive, be properly licensed, drivers don’t have any business on the road if they are not properly licensed,” she said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)