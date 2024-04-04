FRSC Joint Task Force goes tough, arrests 35 trailers carrying 982 passenger

FRSC: In what seems to be an effective strategy in the fight against trailer crashes and conveyance of human beings by these same category of vehicles, the Inter-agency Joint Task Force recently constituted by the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu to operate along critical corridors have apprehended 35 trailers carrying 982 passengers.

Jonas Agwu, mni, Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC Headquarters disclosed this in a statement Thursday.

Citing the reports of the special intervention patrol operations forwarded to the National Headquarters, Agwu said, a total of 19 Trailers carrying 810 people where apprehended on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway. While, the JTF team covering Bauchi-Maiduguri general operation area of the Corps also arrested 16 trailers conveying 172 passengers on that route.

The arrests were perfected within the first one week beginning from 23 to 30 March, 2024 of its operations on the identified routes.

At the points of arrests, the Inter-agency Joint Task Force ensured that all passengers onboard the trailers were dropped, cautioned against the deadly act and asked to join passenger vehicles designed for conveying people.

While the special operations is going on, the Corps Marshal also directed Sector Commanders of the states where the act is more prominent, to sustain ongoing engagement with the leadership of road transport unions as well as owners of articulated vehicles. This is to ensure that drivers who engage in such traffic violations are cautioned.

The Corps Marshal had earlier flagged off the Inter-agency Joint Task Force on 23 March, 2024 in Kaduna State, comprising of the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, State Traffic Management Agencies and Transport Unions.

The mandate of the JTF is to mitigate trailer related crashes and fatalities as well as stop the use of trailers to convey passengers following the spate of a number of avoidable crashes that involved trailers loaded with goods, animals and passengers that led to deaths and injuries.

Amongst these crashes were those of 04 March, 2024 in Tashan Yari where a trailer loaded with grains and passengers crashed and killed 12 persons. Others were those of 18 March, 2024 where a trailer loaded with goods and 172 passengers crashed on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, killing 10 people; as well as that of Sunday 31 March, 2024 in Obajana which led to the death of 13 people.