FRSC Job: Group condemns alleged discrimination against persons with disabilities

A group, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has condemned alleged discrimination against citizens with disabilities by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) 2021 Recruitment advert, of July 13, 2021.

The group’s Executive Director, Mr David Anyaele, in a statement in Umuahia on Friday, said that FRSC explicitly prohibited persons with different forms of disability from applying to serve.

The statement reads: “FRSC recruitment requirements state that applicants with any of the following (14 types of) disabilities need not apply.

“It is thereby discriminating against eligible citizens with disabilities from applying for the recruitment.

“This prohibition of persons with disabilities from applying for FRSC job, is a clear violation of the sections 28 (1) and (29) of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.”

The centre described the alleged violation of the rights of persons with disabilities by the corps as a total disregard to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive in his June 12, 2020, on persons with disabilities.

It quoted the president to have directed all relevant government agencies to pay special attention to the peculiarities of persons with disabilities.

This according to the group, included the formulation and implementation of their policies, programmes and their employment.

The group demanded that the FRSC pulls down the advert with an apology to more than 31 million people with disabilities in Nigeria.

It further demanded replacement of the advert with a note, stating that FRSC is an organisation that promotes equal opportunity, as such women and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply. (NAN)

