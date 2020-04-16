FRSC initiates immediate sanctions against patrol team in trending video

The Federal Road Safety Corps says its attention has been adequately drawn to a video currently dominating the social media sphere about a motorist who had an encounter with FRSC Personnel in the course of carrying out the ongoing enforcement of Presidential/National directive on ‘ Stay At Home’.

FRSC spokesman, Bisi Kazeem said in a statem that after a careful study and analysis of the video and what transpired in it, the Corps wishes to inform the public that the following proactive measures have been taken;

That the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has ordered the immediate withdrawal of the entire FRSC Team involved in the unprofessional and uncivil act. That the action of the Officers involved in that episode is completely contrary to the Core Values and Operational Ethics of the Corps and the Corps frowns at it . That the Corps Marshal has directed that the entire team be queried and sanctioned in accordance with FRSC relevant regulations on discipline.

The public was therefore called upon to remain calm and comply with all directives on stay at home and social distance and ensure that they cooperate with security operatives detailed to enforce the Presidential Orders.