FRSC inducts 108 Special Marshals in Ebonyi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ebonyi command on Monday, inducted 108 new Special Marshals to assist in its securing lives on state’s roads before, during and after Yuletide. Speaking at the induction, Dr Sini Kwabe, the National Coordinator of the Special Marshals, said that the marshals should be seen as ‘good Samaritans’ by the public.

“Special marshals deploy their expertise, resources and time to assist in the task of road safety without complaint. “We engage in this task out of our own volition and have contributed greatly in ensuring safety on the nation’s roads,’’ he said. The national coordinator congratulated the inductees, urging them to dedicate themselves to the cause of duty. “We are not competing with the regular marshals, but play complementary roles in achieving overall road safety goals.

“I would never be happy to see any special marshal being rude to a regular marshal and vice versa, but happy to see both working in harmony. “You are doing the work that regular marshals are paid for, so you deserve due respect and recognition.’’ Kwabe, commended the Ebonyi coordinator and entire regular marshals in the state for their diligence, urging them to improve on noticeable areas of deficiency.

Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC Corps Marshal, represented by the Enugu Zonal Commanding Officer, Francis Udoma, urged both regular and special marshals to work together for the desired goals. “I congratulate the new inductees and assure them of the continued collaboration of the regular marshals in making their tasks easier.

“I also urge motorists to accord the same respect given to regular marshals to the special marshals as we all ensure their safety on the roads,’’ he said. Mrs Stella Uchegbu, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, commended the complementary role played by special marshals in ensuring that the command succeeds in its mandate. “I urge the special marshals to sustain its persuasive approach on motorists as regular marshals would continue assisting them for efficient services,’’ Uchegbu said.

Dr Anya Kama, the Special Marshal State Coordinator said the inductees met all requirements needed to qualify as special marshals. Kama pledged that they would be effectively guided to perform optimally. Mrs Justina Nwode, one the inductees thanked the FRSC for giving them the opportunity to serve humanity, pledging that it would be judiciously utilised. (NAN)