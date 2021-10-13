FRSC inaugurates 2021 “Ember” months campaign in Nasarawa

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nasarawa State Sector Command, on Wednesday inaugurated its 2021 “Ember” months campaign in the state.

Mr Shamsudeen Sale, the FRSC Sector Commander, inaugurated the campaign in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the ember month campaign is meant to sensitise the motoring public on the dangers of reckless driving during the period from September to December.

He added that subtle enforcement and other related duties such as intense public enlightenment at motor parks, religious centres, media houses and market places are among efforts put in place to sensitise the general public on the dangers of crashes and how to avert them.

“The year 2021 ember months flag-off campaign is no doubt befitting in reducing the calamity associated with road transport system.

Sale said that the choice of Nassarawa-Eggon for the inauguration of the campaign was as a result of the high rate of crashes in that axis.

He urged motorists to desist from speeding, overloading, recklessness, night travels, dangerous overtaking and use of expired tyres while plying highways particularly during ember months which has caused and led to untimely deaths.

The sector commander called on stakeholders to collaborate with the FRSC in its bid to ensure the reduction of road traffic crashes in the state.

“Road safety is everyone concern especially as we expect high vehicular movement these remaining ember months,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Wobin Gora, the Assistant Corps Marshal and Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of Plateau, Benue and Nasarawa states, said the ember months campaign would be characterised by intense public enlightenment.

Gora, represented by Mr Dada Ulea, the Deputy Corps Commander, FRSC Jos Zonal Command, said that the campaign would be done alongside subtle enforcement acceptable in the fight against road carnages globally.

“According to World Health Report, about 1.3 million people die globally every year as a result of road traffic crashes.

“Between 20 million to 50 million people suffer varying degrees of injuries with many incurring permanent disabilities. This has resulted in both human and material loses,” he said.

He added that there was a need for drivers who are crucial in the transport business to avoid wrongful overtaking, night travels, and use of illicit drugs while driving.

He said doing these could predispose them to crashes with attendant attributes such as injuries, permanent disabilities, loss of properties and sometimes loss of lives.

Mr Benjami Manga, the Deputy Chairman, Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area, appreciated FRSC for inaugurating the ember months’ campaign in the area.

Manga said that the council would work closely with the corps and motorist unions to ensure drastic reduction of accidents in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2021 Ember months campaign is “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travel and Enjoy Quality Road Experience.’’ (NAN)

