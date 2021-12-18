FRSC in Niger records 252 deaths, 435 crashes within 11 months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said on Saturday that a total of 435 road traffic accidents were recorded in the Niger State between January and November 2021.

Sector Commander of the corps in the state Mr Musa Mohammed, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, said 252 deaths and 1,307 injuries were recorded in the accidents.

Mohammed said at least 2,424 people were involved in the accidents that occurred in different part of the state.

The sector commander identified over-speeding as one of the major problems among motorists in the state.

According to him, 80 per cent of the accidents occurred because of over-speeding and over-taking on sharp bends on the highways.

He advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to prevent road mishaps.

Mohammed said the corps would continue to monitor road usage to guard against dangerous driving. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...