FRSC in Kuje tasks motorists on collection of permanent driver’s licence

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kuje Unit Command, Federal Capital Territory, has called on motorists with temporary drivers’ licences in the area to pick up the permanent ones.

The Kuje Unit Commander, Mr Eugene Nwabuike, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kuje, on Wednesday.

Nwabuike said the call became necessary as the command had on Monday embarked on a special patrol, tagged; “Operation Show Your Driver’s Licence”, in its bid to improve road safety.

According to him, the command would look out for drivers with no valid licences, expired licences and those driving with expired temporary licences.

He urged motorists to consider the driving document very important, saying that the command would not leave any stone unturned in sanitising roads in the area.

“Majority of road crashes these days mostly involve drivers not licenced to drive, recklessness, over speeding and faulty vehicles.

“This to inform the general motoring public and motorists plying roads in Kuje that the command is carrying out a special patrol tagged: “Operation Show Your Drivers License,” he said.

The unit commander frowned at the attitude of some road users driving without valid licences, noting that such licences remained the only certification to drive on the roads.

He therefore, said lack of such certification constituted traffic infraction, and which endangered lives of road users and others.

Nwabuike appealed to motorists and the general public to cooperate with the FRSC personnel in the operation, warning that those found culpable would be dealt with accordingly. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...