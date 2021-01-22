FRSC improves plans to curb accidents on highways

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi says, the corps has developed fresh plans to curb road accidents on the nation’s highways in 2021.

Oyeyemi said this at the first 2021 strategy session of Zonal commanding officer and sector commanders on zero tolerance to crashes in 2021 on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the measures would ensure that the country was free from any form of road crashes.

He noted that the corps would intensify its collaboration with other security agencies to collectively surmount the challenges.