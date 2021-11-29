FRSC impounds vehicles violating traffic regulations in Enugu

The Enugu State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says it has commenced impounding vehicles caught driving against traffic and beating traffic light.

The Sector Commander, Mr Joseph Udoabba, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday that the measure became necessary as the action of the motorists was causing unwarranted gridlock and accidents, especially in Enugu metropolis.

He said that those caught had their vehicles impounded and driving licences seized, as well as fined instantly.

According to him, motorists who did not show remorse may be subjected to psychiatric test.

“The enforcement is not solely carried by FRSC alone, we have the state’s traffic control agency and other stakeholders joining to see that these negative road habits are checked.

“These negative road habits remain leading causes of accidents on roads within the metropolis as well as long stretch of gridlocks that cause untold hardship on the people.

“We are currently impounding vehicles of motorists with such habits, ticketing them immediately and ensuring that their vehicles and driving licences are taken to our offices for further action.

“At the end, before they collect their vehicles and driving licenses back; they are made to pass through compulsory road enlightenment and education, as well as show clear remorse for misbehaving on the road.

“If the driver is not coming for the compulsory enlightenment and education session and not showing any remorse; the option open is to recommend compulsory psychological test on him or her,” he said.

The commander urged motorists to be patient and remain on queue to allow traffic to flow naturally, assuring that within few minutes the ‘flash hold-up’ will disappear. (NAN)

