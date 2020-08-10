FRSC impounds 3 articulated vehicles as Operation Scorpion II begins in Oyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State has commenced Operation Scorpion II targeted at trucks with unlatched containers.

The exercise became imperative to prevent accidents as a result of falling containers.

Addressing newsmen on Monday on the Lagos-Ibadan express way during the exercise, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Chukwurah Uche, said that the operation would end on Aug. 16.

He added that the exercise would ensure that all trucks carrying containers were latched.

Uche said that unlatched trucks were causing accidents on the road, adding that any unlatched trucks would be impounded and the driver fined N50,000

“This Operation Scorpion II is about enforcing the law that says all trucks carrying containers are latched before plying the road.

“We are all aware of what happened on July 26 in Lagos where a young lady lost her life as a result of unlatched container falling on a vehicle from a truck.

“So any unlatched vehicle arrested will be booked for dangerous driving and fined N50,000.

”We are also going to be looking out for their driver’s licence, expired tyre and wrongful overtaking,” Uche said.

She said that the corps would not neglect other offences that could cause crashes on the road.

The sector commander said that the exercise would be conducted in the morning and evening while a mobile court would sit on Wednesday and Friday to try offenders.

Uche called on owners of trucks carrying containers to ensure that their vehicles were properly latched from the point of leaving.

She commended other sister agencies that collaborated with the corps in the exercise.

NAN reports that three unlatched trucks and another vehicle that was overloaded were impounded as at the time of filing this report.NAN)