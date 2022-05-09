FRSC identifies overloading, speeding as major causes of road crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State command, has identified overloading and excessive speeding as major causes of accident on Nigeria roads.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Uche Chukwurah, disclosed this while addressing motorists and passengers at Challenge Motor Park in commemoration of 2022 West Africa Road Safety Organisation Day (WARSO) on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the celebration is “Towards A Zero Bleeding On Our Road.”

Chukwurah said that speeding and overloading made it difficult for drivers to control their vehicles in case of an emergencies and can eventually lead to an accident on the road.

According to her, it is possible not to have an accident on the road if motorists abide by the rules and regulations on road usage and also be mindful of other road users.

“Avoid using expired or worn-out tyres, shun speeding and overloading. Always use your seat belt. It is our desire this season that there will be less accident on our roads.

“There could be crashes, but we don’t want fatal crashes. We don’t want people to die on the road, but to stay alive,” she said.

The sector commander called on motorists to always do the right thing for their safety and that of the passengers, not because of the presence of FRSC officials on the road.

She further called on commercial motorists to install speed limiting device on their vehicles in other to save lives.

In his remark, the Chairman of Park Manager System, Challenge Division, Mr Samuel Oluwafemi, appreciated the command for the enlightenment.

Oluwafemi said the sensitisation was for the benefit of both the passengers and the drivers. (NAN)

